Richmond man, 24, pleads guilty in $706,000 wire fraud case

A Richmond man pleaded guilty Friday to wire fraud stemming from the online sales of fictitious drone businesses and a business that purportedly was an online marketplace where businesses could be bought and sold.

Between 2018 and 2019, Harlan Barry Cox, 24, promoted the sales using aliases, false information about the businesses, including that they generated millions of dollars in revenue. Cox also provided fraudulent bank statements to interested buyers to support his false claims of substantial revenue.

Cox used most of the money he fraudulently obtained to support his lifestyle and pay personal expenses including trips to Miami, New York City and Los Angeles and the purchase of a $103,000 Mercedes SUV, according to a statement of facts signed by Cox.

He bilked at least five victims out of at least $706,000 and faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced March 1 by U.S. District Judge David J. Novak.

The case is being prosecuted by Avi Panth and Michael C. Moore, assistant U.S. attorneys. Kevin S. Elliker, a former assistant U.S. attorney, assisted with the prosecution.