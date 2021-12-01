Richmond man, 32, killed in shooting that left another woman injured

A 32-year-old Richmond man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting on Sunday just north of Virginia Union University's campus.

At 4:11 a.m. Sunday, Richmond police responded to the 2400 block of Northumberland Avenue, where they found Shevan Rochester and a woman who had been shot. Rochester was dead.

The woman was taken to a hospital, and is expected to recover.

Anyone with information about this homicide/aggravated assault is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.