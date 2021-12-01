 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richmond man, 32, killed in shooting that left woman injured
0 Comments

Richmond man, 32, killed in shooting that left woman injured

  • 0
Police lights

Police lights

 Stock photo///

A 32-year-old Richmond man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting on Sunday just north of Virginia Union University’s campus.

At 4:11 a.m. Sunday, Richmond police responded to the 2400 block of Northumberland Avenue, where they found Shevan Rochester and a woman who had been shot. Rochester was dead.

The woman was taken to a hospital, and is expected to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips app also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four injured after WWII aircraft bomb explodes in Munich

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News