Richmond man, 39, killed along Richmond Highway

A 39-year-old Richmond man was killed early Tuesday morning in South Richmond along Richmond Highway.

Eric Powell, 39, of Richmond, has been identified as the man who was shot and killed.

Officers responded the 1200 block of Richmond Highway at 4:26 a.m. Tuesday and found Powell suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.