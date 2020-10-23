 Skip to main content
Richmond man, 52, dies after getting hit by pickup truck on W. Broad Street in Henrico
Richmond man, 52, dies after getting hit by pickup truck on W. Broad Street in Henrico

Ambulance lights
stock photo

A Richmond man died Thursday night after getting hit by a pickup truck while walking on West Broad Street in Henrico County.

Henrico emergency communications received a call at 11:22 p.m. that a pedestrian had been struck. Police said Timothy Harris, 52, was hit by a truck in the 7100 block of West Broad, which is near the intersection with Glenside Drive.

Police said Harris died at the scene. The driver of the truck stayed and cooperated with the investigation. 

Police said speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors on the part of the driver. The incident is still being investigated.

