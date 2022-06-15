Richmond man accused of killing 7-year-old boy’s father, abducting child

Laquita Tobey became more and more frantic as she pleaded with a Richmond 911 dispatcher to send someone to help find her 7-year-old son.

“I want my son,” she repeated several times in the recorded call, which was played for a jury of nine men and four women Wednesday. Most of what she told the dispatcher was incoherent. “Somebody got my son.”

The boy was supposed to be with his father, Anthony Tobey Jr., who could not be reached, according to her testimony. His body would later be discovered in the bathtub of his apartment. He’d been shot in the head.

Instead, a man Laquita Tobey didn’t know answered her ex-husband’s phone.

“Calm down [expletive],” a man could be heard saying in the body-worn cameras of the officers who arrived at Laquita Tobey’s home in response to her 911 call.

That was around 9 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2021. It was dark and raining.

Two hours later, the boy was found trying to cross Hull Street. He was alone but unharmed.

A bystander at a convenience store across the street saw the boy and called police, who returned him safely to his mother.

In the hallway outside of a Richmond Circuit courtroom, Laquita Tobey thanked the man who found the boy.

“I’m glad I was there,” he told Laquita Tobey.

On Wednesday, the boy, who is now 8 and could barely be seen in the witness box, recounted what happened between about 8 p.m. that night and the time he was found.

He was visiting his dad’s new apartment for the first time. When they arrived, another man, whom he later identified in a police photo lineup as 43-year-old Kevin Degraffenreid, was at the home. He had been living with Anthony Tobey.

A short time later, he said his dad had gone down a hallway, and then he heard a loud noise.

“It was really close to me and loud,” he told the jury.

Degraffenreid is on trial for killing Tobey and abducting the child. He also faces a gun charge.

When asked by Leonard McCall, Degraffenreid’s attorney, if he saw ever his dad again, the boy replied “at the church,” which McCall clarified was at his funeral.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Caitlin Kelly said in her opening arguments that Degraffenreid told the child to go to the kitchen while Degraffenreid moved Tobey’s body into the bathtub and closed the door, then had the boy play video games in his dad’s room while he tried to clean the scene.

But the boy called his mother, who didn’t immediately pick up, so she called him back, and Degraffenreid took his phone. That’s why when Laquita Tobey called her ex’s phone, Degraffenreid picked up, Kelly said.

Degraffenreid panicked then, Kelly said. Degraffenreid took Tobey’s car, a silver Hyundai Sonata, and left the boy in an alleyway in the 300 block of Hull Street.

Around 3 a.m. on Feb. 27, 2021, a Richmond police officer had just gotten off duty and was driving home, in civilian clothes and in his personal car, when a silver Hyundai Sonata started tailgating him. The driver pulled up to next to the officer, rolled down his window and fired a shot at him.

The officer immediately reported the shooting, he testified. A short time later, around the same area, Henrico County police pulled over a silver Hyundai Sonata matching the description of the vehicles in both incidents. Degraffenreid was driving Tobey’s car.

A loaded .40-caliber gun, belonging to Tobey and missing two rounds, was found in the vehicle. Detectives took the gun as well as the shoes Degraffenreid was wearing.

On them was Tobey’s blood, police said.

The trial is expected to resume Thursday morning.