Richmond man acquitted in case where victim was beaten, shot, found in burning warehouse

A Richmond man was acquitted this week of all charges related to a homicide in which the victim, who had been beaten and shot to death, was in a South Richmond warehouse that had been intentionally set ablaze.

On Thursday, a jury found Marquise J. Culpepper, 21, not guilty of 10 charges in connection with the death of 35-year-old Anthony S. Wheeler, of Charles City County.

Wheeler was found around 2:22 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2019 by Richmond firefighters inside a burning warehouse in first block of Thurman Street, located along the Jefferson Davis Highway corridor in South Richmond. He had blunt-force trauma to his head and face and was shot three times in the back, according to an autopsy.

Eddie Nickel, who along with Rob Windle defended Culpepper during a three-day trial earlier this week, said there was no physical evidence tying his client to the scene.

“No forensic evidence. No DNA. No fingerprints," Nickel said Friday after Culpepper's acquittal. "The only thing that put Marquise Culpepper in this situation was the word of these two witnesses, who provided several inconsistent statements."