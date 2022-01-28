Richmond man acquitted in case where victim was beaten, shot, found in burning warehouse

A Richmond man was acquitted this week of all charges related to a homicide in which the victim, who had been beaten and shot to death, was in a South Richmond warehouse that had been intentionally set ablaze.
On Thursday, a jury found Marquise J. Culpepper, 21, not guilty of 10 charges in connection with the death of 35-year-old Anthony S. Wheeler, of Charles City County.
Wheeler was found around 2:22 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2019 by Richmond firefighters inside a burning warehouse in first block of Thurman Street, located along the Jefferson Davis Highway corridor in South Richmond. He had blunt-force trauma to his head and face and was shot three times in the back, according to an autopsy.
Eddie Nickel, who along with Rob Windle defended Culpepper during a three-day trial earlier this week, said there was no physical evidence tying his client to the scene.
“No forensic evidence. No DNA. No fingerprints," Nickel said Friday after Culpepper's acquittal. "The only thing that put Marquise Culpepper in this situation was the word of these two witnesses, who provided several inconsistent statements."
Nickel said the story the witnesses told jurors, who deliberated for eight hours Wednesday into Thursday, did not match the evidence presented at trial, nor their prior statements to police.
Prosecutor Alison Martin, who prosecuted the case along with Alvin Williams, declined to comment.
Last year, Johntae D. Sauls pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case. He's scheduled to be sentenced in February.
Roquanta R. Beard has a trial pending later this year on charges including being an accessory after a murder, grand larceny and burglary.
Surveillance footage captured several people, though none were identifiable, Nickel said, entering the warehouse around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2019. That was when prosecutors alleged Wheeler was beaten, robbed and then shot to death. Then around 11:45 p.m. to 12:15 a.m., video showed several people returning and taking items from the building. Later still, around 1:50 to 2:10 a.m., the individuals returned and set fire to building using gasoline.
In interviews with police, Culpepper denied any involvement in the situation, Nickel said.
