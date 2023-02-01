 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richmond man arrested for Laurel Street double shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

The Richmond Police Department on Tuesday released surveillance video of two people who they say are suspects in a shooting. Two men were shot at about 8 p.m. Sept. 5 in the 200 block of South Laurel Street.

Richmond police teamed up with VCU police and federal officers in the arrest of a suspect in connection with a double shooting last September.

Authorities said Anthony Ford Jr., 29, of Richmond, was arrested Wednesday morning in Richmond. Ford faces several charges including two counts of attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

“We are proud to partner with outstanding agencies throughout our region in the pursuit of public safety,” said Richmond's Interim Chief of Police Rick Edwards.

The arrest was made after Richmond officers worked with the VCU Police Department and the U.S. Marshals' Regional Fugitive Task Force.

People are also reading…

Police are still looking for the second suspect in connection with the shooting that took place Sept. 5 around the 1600 block of South Laurel Street in Oregon Hill.

At around 8 p.m. that day, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the neighborhood. At the scene, police found two men suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital, police said.

Witnesses reported that the then-unidentified Ford Jr. had allegedly assaulted a female at the scene before shooting the victims.

"The shooting occurred within blocks of VCU's Monroe Park Campus, which caused a great deal of concern in our community," said VCU's Police Chief John Venuti. 

"We are relieved that this individual is now in custody and will continue to support the investigation in any way we can," he added. 

As police continue their investigation, anyone with information or who can identify the second suspect is asked to call Richmond police at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Anthony Ford, Jr.

Ford

 Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department

Lyndon German (804) 649-6340

lgerman@timesdispatch.com

@Lyndon_G on Twitter

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA unveils new lunar testing and training facility ahead of Artemis missions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News