Richmond man arrested for Laurel Street double shooting

Richmond police teamed up with VCU police and federal officers in the arrest of a suspect in connection with a double shooting last September.

Authorities said Anthony Ford Jr., 29, of Richmond, was arrested Wednesday morning in Richmond. Ford faces several charges including two counts of attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

“We are proud to partner with outstanding agencies throughout our region in the pursuit of public safety,” said Richmond's Interim Chief of Police Rick Edwards.

The arrest was made after Richmond officers worked with the VCU Police Department and the U.S. Marshals' Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Police are still looking for the second suspect in connection with the shooting that took place Sept. 5 around the 1600 block of South Laurel Street in Oregon Hill.

At around 8 p.m. that day, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the neighborhood. At the scene, police found two men suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital, police said.

Witnesses reported that the then-unidentified Ford Jr. had allegedly assaulted a female at the scene before shooting the victims.

"The shooting occurred within blocks of VCU's Monroe Park Campus, which caused a great deal of concern in our community," said VCU's Police Chief John Venuti.

"We are relieved that this individual is now in custody and will continue to support the investigation in any way we can," he added.

As police continue their investigation, anyone with information or who can identify the second suspect is asked to call Richmond police at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

