Richmond man arrested in Henrico shooting

Authorities have arrested a Richmond man in a shooting Jan. 23 in Henrico County.

Detectives on Wednesday arrested 28-year-old Anthony Ivory Cook Jr. in the shooting. He is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in a felony, and has been jailed without bond.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Jan. 23 just after 6:30 pm., residents called Henrico police to the area of Laburnum Avenue and Delmont Street for reports of a shooting. As officers arrived, a man was in the middle of Delmont Street with apparent signs of injuries.

First responders rendered first aid until EMS arrived and transported the man to an area hospital. The victim is in stable condition at the hospital.