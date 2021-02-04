 Skip to main content
Richmond man arrested in Henrico shooting
Richmond man arrested in Henrico shooting

Authorities have arrested a Richmond man in a shooting Jan. 23 in Henrico County.

Detectives on Wednesday arrested 28-year-old Anthony Ivory Cook Jr. in the shooting. He is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in a felony, and has been jailed without bond.

On Jan. 23 just after 6:30 pm., residents called Henrico police to the area of Laburnum Avenue and Delmont Street for reports of a shooting. As officers arrived, a man was in the middle of Delmont Street with apparent signs of injuries.

First responders rendered first aid until EMS arrived and transported the man to an area hospital. The victim is in stable condition at the hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Ensor at (804) 501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

