Richmond man arrested in Lee Circle on Tuesday after failing to appear in court for prior incident

Richmond police arrested a man Tuesday in Lee Circle in connection with a prior incident.

Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Steven T. Adams was arrested on a felony capias related to throwing a missile into or at an occupied vehicle. The charge stems from an incident near the circle on Oct. 21.

Court records show Adams failed to appear in court on Oct. 23 for arraignment on that charge and three misdemeanor charges of dumping trash, and a judge issued a capias, prompting his arrest Tuesday.

Police have blocked the entrances around the circle to most vehicular traffic after a clash between a “Trump train” caravan and counterprotesters on Sunday. Racial justice demonstrators have maintained a presence for several months at the site surrounding the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, and they renamed the circle in honor of Marcus-David Peters, who was killed in 2018 during a confrontation with Richmond police.

Witnesses told a reporter that one person in the Sunday night caravan fired a gun at a counterprotester after some of them pulled Trump flags off passing vehicles. A woman reported being pepper sprayed, and a man said he was nearly run over by a car.

Police haven’t said when they would reopen the intersections surrounding the circle, though people are still allowed to gather beneath the Robert E. Lee monument. On Monday, officers posted signs saying guns were banned in the area.

— Ali Rockett