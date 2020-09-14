Richmond man arrested on charges of shooting woman in car on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chesterfield County police have arrested a Richmond man in a weekend shooting in which a woman was found with life-threatening injuries in a car along Midlothian Turnpike.

Michael Leonard Dabney, 37, of the 2900 block of Clearfield Street, was charged with malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied vehicle, attempted second-degree murder, felonious use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said their investigation indicates that Dabney and the victim are known to each other and the shooting is domestic related.

Officers responded about 11:30 p.m. Friday to a report of someone shooting into a vehicle near the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Johnston Willis Drive. Upon arrival, officers located a woman inside a vehicle with a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Dabney is being held without bond at the Chesterfield Jail.

The shooting was the second in 2 1/2 months along Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.