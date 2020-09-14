Richmond man arrested on charges of shooting woman in car on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield

Chesterfield County police have arrested a Richmond man in a weekend shooting in which a woman was found with life-threatening injuries in a car along Midlothian Turnpike.
Michael Leonard Dabney, 37, of the 2900 block of Clearfield Street, was charged with malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied vehicle, attempted second-degree murder, felonious use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police said their investigation indicates that Dabney and the victim are known to each other and the shooting is domestic related.
Officers responded about 11:30 p.m. Friday to a report of someone shooting into a vehicle near the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Johnston Willis Drive. Upon arrival, officers located a woman inside a vehicle with a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Dabney is being held without bond at the Chesterfield Jail.
The shooting was the second in 2 1/2 months along Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
On July 1, a driver traveling in the 9400 block of Midlothian Turnpike - less than 2 miles from Friday's incident - was shot and wounded during a road rage incident. Police have identified a Richmond man as the alleged shooter and have obtained seven felony warrants for his arrest. He remains at large.
(804) 649-6450