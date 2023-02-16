Richmond police have arrested a suspect who they say was caught by a surveillance camera stabbing a man several times.

John Harris, 58, of Richmond was charged with malicious wounding and cutting/stabbing in the commission of a felony.

The stabbing was at 10:16 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of West Cary Street.

The surveillance camera was on a nearby business, police said. Images were released to the public last week.

Police said first responders transported the victim, who had life-threatening injuries, to a hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at (804) 646-3613 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Top five weekend events: Auto Show, Richmond Ballet & Great Backyard Bird Count Virginia International Auto Show Richmond Ballet’s ‘Firebird’ and ‘Serenade’ RVA Community Makers at VMFA ‘She Persisted: The Musical’ Great Backyard Bird Count