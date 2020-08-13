Richmond man charged in connection with fatal shooting on Maury Street

A Richmond man has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with a fatal shooting on Maury Street last week.

Patrick P. Wilkins was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force on Monday, according to Richmond police.

On the morning of Aug. 2, officers found Kenneth Chappelle unresponsive inside a home in the 1600 block of Maury Street, where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner has determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound, police said.

Anyone with additional information about this homicide is asked to call Detective M. Godwin at (804) 317-6922. They also can contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or use the P3 smartphone app or by going to www.crimestoppersrichmondvirginia.com.