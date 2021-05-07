Richmond man charged in double shooting that killed woman outside Henrico extended stay motel

Henrico County investigators have arrested a suspect in Tuesday's double shooting that left a woman dead and a man critically injured outside the Extended Stay America motel near West Broad Street and Glenside Drive.

Kevin K. Mitchell, 34, was charged with a half dozen offenses including second-degree murder, malicious wounding, two counts of felony use of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Mitchell, who police said has a registered address in Richmond, is accused of shooting the man and a woman just before 9 p.m. Tuesday outside the Extended Stay America in the 6800 block of Paragon Place. After being called to the scene, police found the victims together near the staircase between the first and second floors.

The woman, Ashley Nicole Tolliver, 33, died after being transported to a local hospital. The man, whom police did not identify, sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

Police apprehended Mitchell on Thursday evening in the 6900 block of Forest Avenue, which is in a commercial area about 1.5 miles away from the Extended Stay and on the opposite side of Interstate 64. It was unknown whether Mitchell was staying at one of the nearby motels.