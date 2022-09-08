 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond man charged in fatal Chesterfield County shooting

Police on Thursday said a 31-year-old Richmond man was the gunman in a fatal shooting in the 3300 block of Old Courthouse Road in Chesterfield County. 

Anthony P. Spencer was arrested Wednesday with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm, the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office said. 

The shooting was just after 8 a.m. on Sept. 3, police said. 

Brandon L. Robertson, 29, of Chesterfield, was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Spencer and Robertson had been involved in an altercation earlier in the evening.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

