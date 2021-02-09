Richmond man charged in fatal shooting in Henrico

Henrico police said Tuesday that a man shot last month along Delmont Street, between Laburnum Avenue and Crawford Street, died Sunday from his wounds.

Police were called to the scene around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, for reports of a shooting. Dwight A. Hill, 29, of Richmond, was found in the road with multiple wounds, police said. Officers rendered first-aid until EMS arrived to take over care and transport the victim to an area hospital.

Detectives identified Anthony Ivory Cook Jr. 28, of Richmond, as a suspect in the shooting. He is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and is being held without bond in the Henrico County jail.