Richmond man charged with 5 felonies alleging property destruction and inciting a riot

A 20-year-old Richmond man has been charged with five felonies and a misdemeanor in connection with property damage in and around Virginia Commonwealth University's Monroe Park Campus during recent civil unrest.

Lucas Couturier was arrested Wednesday, and charged by Richmond police with misdemeanor arson and felony conspiracy to commit a riot. VCU police also charged him with two counts of destruction of property and two counts of inciting a riot, all of which are felonies.

The man is not associated with the university, VCU police said.

All the charges stem from "extensive property damage and rioting" on July 25 and overnight into July 26, according to the two departments, which sent out separate releases.

"Police hoped that releasing footage to the public via local media, social media and Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers would lead to the identification of those involved," VCU police said. "The social media posts and videos received thousands of shares and views."

Police continue to investigate additional property damage.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the VCU Police nonemergency line at (804) 828-1196 or to send in tips on the LiveSafe app. Tips can also be submitted to Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or on the P3 Tips mobile app. For more information, visit http://www.crimestoppersrichmondvirginia.com/.