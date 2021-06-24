Richmond man charged with murder in death of 22-year-old killed in South Side apartment

Richmond police have identified the man who was fatally shot Monday inside an apartment in the Southwood neighborhood of South Richmond.

Elijah Evans, 23, of Richmond, has been charged with murder in the slaying of Saul Alejandro Martinez Barrera, 22, also of Richmond. Police said additional charges were pending and that they were looking for a second suspect.

About 6:45 p.m., police responded to the 4600 block of Southwood Parkway, just west of McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Officers determined the shooting had taken place in the 1400 block of Treehaven Drive, about a third of a mile to the north.

Once on Treehaven, officers found Barrera. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

About three hours later, another man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening. Detectives believe the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

¿Tiene información sobre este homicidio? Llame al Detective Corchado al (804) 646-4314.