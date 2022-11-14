 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond man charged with shooting, wounding Cook Out restaurant employee in Chesterfield

Jose David Hernandez

Jose David Hernandez

 Chesterfield police

A Richmond man has been charged with shooting and wounding an employee of a Chesterfield County Cook Out restaurant in July, police announced Monday.

Jose D. Hernandez, 23, was charged with reckless handling of a firearm resulting in serious bodily injury, unlawful shooting of another, unlawfully shooting at an occupied motor vehicle and unlawfully discharging a firearm at a building. He was arrested last week.

Officers responded about 11:24 p.m. July 31 to a report that a female employee was suffering from a gunshot wound at the Cook Out at 8241 Midlothian Turnpike. Upon arrival, police provided first aid before she was taken to a hospital; she had non-life-threatening injuries.

On Oct. 13, police released surveillance video of the incident. In the video, the driver of a vehicle could be seen discharging a firearm through the vehicle door. A round from the gun struck the female victim, who was working in the restaurant.

After further investigation, detectives identified Hernandez as a suspect. He was being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond pending a Dec. 15 preliminary hearing in Chesterfield General District Court.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation and anyone with additional information can call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Tips can also be provided through the P3 app.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

Breaking News