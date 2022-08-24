Richmond man convicted of attempting to shoot rival with M-16 rifle but gun jammed, sparing victim's life

A young Richmond man was convicted Tuesday of attempting to shoot a rival with an M-16 rifle during a pick-up basketball game that devolved into violence, but the weapon twice jammed after the defendant pulled the trigger inches from the victim's chest.

"I can't imagine staring down the barrel of an M-16 rifle and begging for your life," said Assistant Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Nael Abouzaki, who prosecuted the case. "It was just a higher power looking over the victim."

Curvonte Lamont Briley, 22, threatened to kill the victim with the M-16 he brought to the basketball court outside the MathScience Innovation Center at 2401 Hartman St. in eastern Henrico on July 20, 2021. The victim became a target after he intervened in a dispute that resulted in members of Briley's team attacking the victim's friend after some "trash talking" on the court.

After the victim avoided being killed and got into his car to drive home, one of Briley's team members opened fire on the victim's car, riddling it with bullets. He again escaped harm.

Following a one-day trial in Henrico Circuit Court, a jury found Briley guilty of two counts each of attempted malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Sentencing was set for Nov. 22. Briley faces a mandatory minimum of eight years in prison on the two firearm offenses alone.

Briley bought the M-16 on the street. But after the gun jammed during the basketball court confrontation, he traded the rifle for a Glock handgun, "because he didn't want to walk around with a rifle that didn't work," Abouzaki said. But the person with whom Briley traded guns "was able to fire it that same day."

The victim's name is being withheld by the Richmond Times-Dispatch due to concerns for his safety by the Henrico Commonwealth's Attorneys Office. At trial, Abouzaki did not ask for the victim's name when he testified in court, and instead directed him to write it down on a piece of paper that was submitted into evidence as an exhibit.

The rifle confrontation unfolded after the victim, whom the prosecutor agreed to identify by the initials C.R., went to the MathScience Innovation Center to play pickup basketball. C.R. and his friends won a few games but had to step aside after a loss, and when it was again their turn to play, they faced a team that included Briley.

After they began winning the game "there was some trash talk going back and forth," and a player on C.R.'s team called a player on the opposing team "soft," Abouzaki said recounting C.R.'s testimony.

That led to Briley punching the opposing player in the face, knocking him down. The other players on Curvonte's team then joined in to assault that player.

C.R. "did not want to see his friend be victimized in an assault by mob, so he involves himself," the prosecutor said. He told the opposing players that if they wanted to fight, it should be one-on-one instead of a mob.

At that point, C.R. began to pull people away from his friend but "he doesn't swing at anyone." Briley then retrieved his M-16 rifle from the bleachers and moved toward C.R., Abouzaki said.

"As [C.R.] has the barrel of the M-16 rifle pointed at his chest, he trips over his feet and falls into the grass at the edge of the basketball court," Abouzaki said. The victim then propped himself up with his left arm and used his right arm as a shield.

"He's telling [Briley], 'It's not a big deal man, it's only a basketball game,' " adding that he has a 2-week-old son at home, Abouzaki said. "And as he's begging for his life, the defendant pulls the trigger. The gun jams, doesn't fire."

Briley's group then grabbed C.R.'s belongings and tossed them as C.R. backpedaled from the grassy area to his car. Briley followed with the M-16 rifle still pointed at C.R., and when the pair reached the street, Briley pulled the trigger again. But the rifle jammed a second time.

While on the street, Briley said, "I need some target practice, I'm going to catch a body" - which Abouzaki said is slang for killing someone.

After Briley tried cocking his rifle three times on the street, C.R. was able to get into his car. But as soon as he switched on the engine, his vehicle was sprayed with gunfire from one of Briley's teammates. One bullet pierced the windshield inches from his head; a second round went through the rear passenger door and into the rear window; a third round slammed into his child's car seat.

C.R. then drove home and called police.

"To prevent his friend from being victimized, [C.R.] became the victim himself," the prosecutor said.

Will Smith, Briley's attorney, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Abouzaki said many witnesses to the incident were too scared to testify, including the friend who C.R. defended.

In testimony, Briley denied pulling the trigger of the rifle, but acknowledged using the weapon to threaten and intimidate C.R.

During cross examination, Briley admitted to threatening the victim's life and cocking the rifle three times while confronting C.R. on the street, the prosecutor said.