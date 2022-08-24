Richmond man convicted of attempting to shoot rival with M-16 rifle but gun jammed, sparing victim's life

A young Richmond man was convicted Tuesday of attempting to shoot a rival with an M-16 rifle during a pick-up basketball game that devolved into violence, but the weapon twice jammed after the defendant pulled the trigger inches from the victim's chest.
"I can't imagine staring down the barrel of an M-16 rifle and begging for your life," said Assistant Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Nael Abouzaki, who prosecuted the case. "It was just a higher power looking over the victim."
Curvonte Lamont Briley, 22, threatened to kill the victim with the M-16 he brought to the basketball court outside the MathScience Innovation Center at 2401 Hartman St. in eastern Henrico on July 20, 2021. The victim became a target after he intervened in a dispute that resulted in members of Briley's team attacking the victim's friend after some "trash talking" on the court.
After the victim avoided being killed and got into his car to drive home, one of Briley's team members opened fire on the victim's car, riddling it with bullets. He again escaped harm.
Following a one-day trial in Henrico Circuit Court, a jury found Briley guilty of two counts each of attempted malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Sentencing was set for Nov. 22. Briley faces a mandatory minimum of eight years in prison on the two firearm offenses alone.
Briley bought the M-16 on the street. But after the gun jammed during the basketball court confrontation, he traded the rifle for a Glock handgun, "because he didn't want to walk around with a rifle that didn't work," Abouzaki said. But the person with whom Briley traded guns "was able to fire it that same day."
The victim's name is being withheld by the Richmond Times-Dispatch due to concerns for his safety by the Henrico Commonwealth's Attorneys Office. At trial, Abouzaki did not ask for the victim's name when he testified in court, and instead directed him to write it down on a piece of paper that was submitted into evidence as an exhibit.
The rifle confrontation unfolded after the victim, whom the prosecutor agreed to identify by the initials C.R., went to the MathScience Innovation Center to play pickup basketball. C.R. and his friends won a few games but had to step aside after a loss, and when it was again their turn to play, they faced a team that included Briley.
After they began winning the game "there was some trash talk going back and forth," and a player on C.R.'s team called a player on the opposing team "soft," Abouzaki said recounting C.R.'s testimony.
That led to Briley punching the opposing player in the face, knocking him down. The other players on Curvonte's team then joined in to assault that player.
C.R. "did not want to see his friend be victimized in an assault by mob, so he involves himself," the prosecutor said. He told the opposing players that if they wanted to fight, it should be one-on-one instead of a mob.
At that point, C.R. began to pull people away from his friend but "he doesn't swing at anyone." Briley then retrieved his M-16 rifle from the bleachers and moved toward C.R., Abouzaki said.
"As [C.R.] has the barrel of the M-16 rifle pointed at his chest, he trips over his feet and falls into the grass at the edge of the basketball court," Abouzaki said. The victim then propped himself up with his left arm and used his right arm as a shield.
"He's telling [Briley], 'It's not a big deal man, it's only a basketball game,' " adding that he has a 2-week-old son at home, Abouzaki said. "And as he's begging for his life, the defendant pulls the trigger. The gun jams, doesn't fire."
Briley's group then grabbed C.R.'s belongings and tossed them as C.R. backpedaled from the grassy area to his car. Briley followed with the M-16 rifle still pointed at C.R., and when the pair reached the street, Briley pulled the trigger again. But the rifle jammed a second time.
While on the street, Briley said, "I need some target practice, I'm going to catch a body" - which Abouzaki said is slang for killing someone.
After Briley tried cocking his rifle three times on the street, C.R. was able to get into his car. But as soon as he switched on the engine, his vehicle was sprayed with gunfire from one of Briley's teammates. One bullet pierced the windshield inches from his head; a second round went through the rear passenger door and into the rear window; a third round slammed into his child's car seat.
C.R. then drove home and called police.
"To prevent his friend from being victimized, [C.R.] became the victim himself," the prosecutor said.
Will Smith, Briley's attorney, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Abouzaki said many witnesses to the incident were too scared to testify, including the friend who C.R. defended.
In testimony, Briley denied pulling the trigger of the rifle, but acknowledged using the weapon to threaten and intimidate C.R.
During cross examination, Briley admitted to threatening the victim's life and cocking the rifle three times while confronting C.R. on the street, the prosecutor said.
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.
Curvonte Briley and the M-16 that he was convicted of using in attempting to shoot a rival at a pickup basketball game at the MathScience Innovation Center in Henrico County. Briley twice pulled the trigger but the gun jammed, sparing the victim's life, according to testimony.