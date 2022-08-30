Richmond man dies in wrong-way motorcycle crash on Cary Street

Virginia State Police say a Richmond man died Saturday in a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Cary Street.

Police said in a statement Tuesday that the crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. as a 2019 Harley Davison motorcycle was driving the wrong way in the 1300 block of Cary Street.

A 2013 Nissan Altima and a 2008 Lexus RX struck the motorcycle head-on, police said.

The motorcycle driver, Scott A. Hasty, 63, of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the Nissan and the Lexus were not injured.

Police said Hasty was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. This incident remains under investigation.