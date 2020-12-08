Richmond man faces new charges in 2017 Lancaster County boating crash that killed friend

More than a month after charges against John Randolph "Rand" Hooper had been dropped, the Richmond man was re-arrested Tuesday morning on charges related to a 2017 fatal boating crash in Lancaster County.

Hooper, 34, was arrested at his Richmond home Tuesday by Lancaster County deputies, along with the help of Richmond police, according to Sheriff Patrick McCranie. He now faces charges of felony murder, involuntary manslaughter while driving a boat under the influence, and failing to stop at the scene of a boating accident that took the life of 31-year-old Graham McCormick on a Lancaster County creek in August 2017.

This is the latest in a long series of twists and turns in the case.

Last year, Hooper pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and failure to render aid. A plea agreement had called for Hooper to serve just one year in jail of a 15-year sentence, a sentence that McCormick's family thought was too light.

In December 2019, a judge rejected the plea agreement negotiated by former prosecutor Jan Smith, who lost re-election in November and has since had his law license suspended for his handling of the case, and Hooper's defense team.