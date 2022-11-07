Richmond man gets 2 years in catalytic converter theft conspiracy

The last of three men who authorities say conspired to steal nearly 50 catalytic converters from businesses that sell or house recreational vehicles in Hanover County was sentenced on Monday to serve two years in prison.

Herbert D. Jones, Jr., 29, of Richmond, pleaded guilty Monday in Hanover Circuit Court to three felony counts of stealing vehicle parts and one count of conspiring to commit grand larceny for thefts that occurred in January and February this year. Pursuant to a plea agreement, Judge Patricia Kelly sentenced Jones to 40 years in prison with 38 years suspended.

Jones' accomplices — Christopher Meeks, 38, of Henrico; and Kristopher M. Williams, 31, of Richmond — pleaded guilty in August and September, respectively. Meeks was sentenced to serve 40 years with 38 years suspended on charges identical to those to which Jones was convicted. Williams was sentenced to 22 years with all but 6 months suspended on one felony count of stealing vehicle parts, conspiring to commit grand larceny, trespassing and filing a false police report.

"Mr. Williams was in a slightly different position, based on his cooperation and what we knew about his specific involvement in these," said Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Caroline Grossweiler, who prosecuted the cases.

In exchange for each man's guilty pleas, the prosecution withdrew eight accompanying charges against Jones and Meeks, and nine charges against Williams.

Working as a team, the three men "essentially were involved in a scheme to go to three places in Hanover County that house RVs, cut catalytic converters off the RVs, and then sell them for parts for profit," Grossweiler said.

The three men targeted General RV Center at 12500 Harley Club Drive in Ashland; Mega Wash RV Wash & Car Wash at 10500 Vermeer Place in Ashland; and Commonwealth Boat Brokers, Aircraft and RV Brokers at 423 S. Washington Highway in Ashland.

"From what we know was missing from these stores — based on representations from the businesses — 23 [catalytic converters] were taken at General RV Center, and we think 18 from MegaWash," Grossweiler said. In addition, four were stolen from Commonwealth Boat and RV Brokers.

Grossweither said it was unknown where or two whom the three defendants sold the stolen catalytic converters.

"There's no information that I know from any of our interviews with these three people" about where the stolen converters ended up. "There was no indication where they sold those - just that they sold them and they profited from them."

On Oct. 19, area police hosted a news conference to announce a new initiative designed to help curb catalytic converter thefts, which continue to rise across the region.

Richmond reported 566 thefts during the first nine months of this year, surpassing the 559 reported for all of 2021. Thefts in Henrico rose from 504 to 683 during the first nine months of this year, compared with the same period last year.

In Chesterfield, police said reported were taken on 304 thefts through Oct. 19, surpassing the 297 thefts for all of 2021. Hanover authorities reported 97 thefts as of Oct. 19, compared to 108 for all of last year.

The converters are high-theft targets because they contain precious metals that have skyrocketed in value in recent years. Replacing a converter can cost between $945 and $2,500, police said.

The anti-theft initiative promoted by police encourages area residents to have their converters etched with their vehicle's identification number, and spray-painted with high-temperature paint that identifies by color where their vehicle is registered.

Police believe marking converters will help deter thefts and alert scrapyards and recycling businesses that they have been stolen. Local authorities have teamed with Midas of Richmond to assist vehicle owners in painting and etching their converters free of charge.