Richmond man gets 20 years after pleading guilty to killing close family friend for no clear reason

A Richmond man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a close family friend on July 4 last year in a killing that authorities and the victim’s family are still struggling to understand.

Jamaal Pointer, 34, admitted to killing LaRon Harrison, 32, at a Fourth of July gathering at Harrison’s sister’s home in the 2500 block of Rosetta Street. Pointer told police and the victim’s family members that Harrison was acting and talking incoherently that evening and had a gun in his pocket. He said he shot Harrison in self-defense before Harrison could kill him.

But none of Pointer’s story could be corroborated. Those present said Harrison was happy and in a gleeful mood, was not threatening Pointer and was not armed before he was gunned down at close range.

A security camera that recorded the encounter showed Pointer suddenly stand from where he was sitting on a porch stool, face Harrison and fire two shots. Witnesses said shortly before the shooting, Pointer started arguing with Harrison “out of nowhere.” Harrison was walking around and talking, didn’t lunge toward Pointer or strike him, and didn’t reach for his waistband as if he had a gun, said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Katherine Groover, who prosecuted the case.

Groover said there had been a disagreement between the two men, and authorities started a new investigation into whether it was related to what Pointer told police: that Harrison was “upset about someone sleeping with his juvenile niece,” according to court papers filed in the case.

Last week, after abandoning his self-defense claim, Pointer pleaded guilty in Richmond Circuit Court to second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm. In accordance with a plea agreement, Richmond Circuit Judge David Cheek Sr. sentenced Pointer to 40 years with 23 years suspended on the murder court and to three additional years for using the gun in the killing.

According to evidence, Pointer, Harrison and other family members and friends went to Harrison’s sister’s home to grill some food and hang out before traveling to another location.

Pointer arrived before Harrison. Pointer said that after Harrison arrived, he was acting violent and “talking crazy” about how he was going to start killing people. But none of what Pointer said could be substantiated.

Harrison’s sister, her boyfriend and her daughter all said that Harrison was not in a bad mood or acting crazy. To the contrary, they said Harrison was in fact happy because he had just acquired a new car and had started dating a woman he brought to the gathering for friends and family members to meet.

After shooting Harrison, Pointer walked away, got into his car and drove off. “He didn’t run, didn’t say anything,” Groover said.

Moments after leaving, Pointer started calling and texting Harrison’s mother and sister, saying, “I’m so sorry for what happened. I never meant to kill him. I felt like he was acting crazy. I just got nervous. It was an accident. I never meant to hurt you all.”

Groover said she initially wasn’t sure what Pointer’s defense would be, other than some sort of overreaction to Harrison. But Pointer then began developing a self-defense theory, the prosecutor said.

“He wanted everyone to believe [Harrison] had been threatening him earlier in the day,” Groover said. “He wanted everyone to believe the victim was carrying a gun, even though nobody else on the scene ever recalled that and didn’t see one on him. And there was no evidence that a gun had been removed from his body.”

Pointer was correct about one thing: He said Harrison was intoxicated that night, and the medical examiner’s toxicology report confirmed that Harrison was under the influence with a blood alcohol level of 0.2%, which is well above the presumptive legal intoxication level to drive of .08%.