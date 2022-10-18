Richmond man gets 3 years for shooting Door Dash driver in Chesterfield road rage incident

A Richmond man was sentenced Tuesday to serve three years in prison for shooting and wounding a Door Dash delivery driver during a road rage encounter two years ago on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County.
Taron S. Dickson Jr., 23, didn’t know the victim, Justin Williams, 21, when Dickson opened fire with a pistol on July 1, 2020. The two drivers apparently had exchanged words in the 9400 block of Midlothian Turnpike before one of the fired rounds penetrated the door of Williams’ Nissan Versa and struck him in the abdomen.
After being shot, Williams’ car veered off the road and crashed into some vehicles at a nearby used car dealership.
“There appears to be no prior history between the two,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jeff Einhaus told Chesterfield Circuit Court Judge Lynn Brice during Tuesday’s proceeding. “In reviewing the security camera footage [from a nearby business], it does appear the two people in these two vehicles are talking to one another as they drive down the street. The best that [the prosecution] can surmise is that there was some exchange, perhaps at a traffic light ... or someone cut someone else off, and then this occurred.”
As the case neared a jury trial set for next Monday, some issues developed involving the victim that resulted in prosecutors offering Dickson a deal that ended Tuesday with five felony charges against him being dropped.
In explaining the rationale for the agreement to the judge, Einhaus said the victim has since moved to New Jersey, and when recently contacted, the victim said he was “extremely afraid” of Dickson and did not want to testify. Nevertheless, Williams told prosecutors he would still come to court and could identify Dickson as his assailant.
Einhaus also noted there were several discrepancies in what the victim initially told police after the shooting versus the testimony he provided during Dickson’s preliminary hearing in October 2021, which could raise questions had the case gone to trial.
At the earlier hearing, the victim still identified Dickson as the man who shot him but was less clear about whether he saw Dickson’s gun and how many people he saw in Dickson’s car, among other details, the prosecutor said.
The victim “is extremely nervous of the defendant, and given the disparity between what he initially reported to police and what he [testified to] at the preliminary hearing ... a revised plea offer” was made to Dickson’s attorney, Einhaus said.
The offer was accepted and Dickson pleaded guilty Tuesday to a single charge, malicious wounding, which was amended downward from aggravated malicious wounding. In accordance with the agreement, Brice sentenced Dickson to 15 years in prison with 12 suspended, giving him three years to serve.
Prosecutors withdrew charges of felony use of a firearm, malicious shooting at an occupied vehicle, willful discharge of a firearm resulting in bodily injury, felony eluding police and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Dickson initially eluded capture. Shortly after the shooting, police received information from witnesses about the make and model of the car driven by the shooter — a white or silver BMW. An officer conducting surveillance of the area spotted a vehicle on Interstate 95 that matched.
The officer initiated a traffic stop and the suspect initially stopped. But the driver sped away after the officer exited his vehicle to approach the suspect’s car. Officers pursued the suspect but he escaped.
After further investigation, which included a license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle and a photo lineup of potential suspects presented to the victim, Dickson was identified and warrants against him were obtained. He was eventually arrested on Aug. 24, 2021.
Dickson is the second road rage defendant to be sentenced in Chesterfield in just over a month. On Sept. 13, Sean Jolley, 23, of Petersburg was sentenced to 10 years for shooting and wounding a young woman on state Route 10 on Sept. 30, 2021.
Upset at how the woman in the car behind him was driving, Jolley honked his horn and then drove alongside the woman’s slowing vehicle before pulling out a gun and firing a shot. She was struck in the arm but is still struggling to make a full recovery nearly a year later, a prosecutor said last month.
