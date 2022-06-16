Richmond man guilty of murdering father, abducting 7-year-old son

A Richmond jury on Thursday found Kevin Degraffenreid guilty of murdering his roommate, Anthony Tobey, and then abducting Tobey’s 7-year-old son, eventually leaving the boy in a Southside alleyway off Hull Street.

The boy was found unharmed, but prosecutors say he saw Degraffenreid shoot his father, then was held by the man for hours while the boy’s hysterical mother called and called, not knowing what happened.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorneys Caitlin Kelly and Allison Linscott couldn’t offer the jury a motive as to why — though Degraffenreid tried.

Degraffenreid, 43, testified Thursday morning saying that he shot Tobey, whom he considered a friend, in self-defense. On the evening of Feb. 26, 2021, Tobey had confronted him about stealing, Degraffenreid told the jury.

Laquita Tobey, the boy’s mother, had previously testified that her ex-husband had complained about his roommate drinking his liquor and replacing the liquid with water, among other thefts.

During the altercation, Degraffenreid said, Tobey pulled the gun he always carried, and as the two men fought, the gun fell. Degraffenreid picked it up and pointed it at Tobey, who charged at Degraffenreid. He fired one bullet that hit Tobey in the top of the head, killing him instantly.

Degraffenreid’s lawyer, Leonard McCall, argued that his client acted in self-defense, which means he should be acquitted, or in the heat of passion, which means he should face a lesser degree of murder.

The jury didn’t agree, convicting him of first-degree murder. The panel of nine men and three women also convicted Degraffenreid of a gun charge.

McCall also unsuccessfully argued that Degraffenreid didn’t intend to kidnap the boy, rather to return him to his mother. But the boy didn’t remember where he lived, and Laquita Tobey had already called the police. Degraffenreid heard them during the last phone call they’d had before he turned off all their phones. So, Degraffenreid took the boy to a convenience store he frequented and told him to go inside, which meant crossing the busy road at night in the rain by himself.

“There was no force. There was no deception,” McCall said. “The ultimate goal was to get the boy back to his mom.”

In her closing, Kelly said: “The suggestion that the defendant didn’t abduct [the boy] just because he didn’t otherwise hurt him is ridiculous.”

Laquita Tobey went for hours not knowing where her son was. It was supposed to be a happy occasion for them. He was supposed to be visiting his dad’s apartment for the first time. Though they had been separated for five years, Laquita Tobey said she and Anthony Tobey were on good terms.

After killing Anthony Tobey around 8:30 p.m., Degraffenreid attempted to clean the scene. He hid Anthony Tobey’s body in the shower, an attempt — he claimed — to spare the boy from seeing his father dead. He was interrupted, however, when the boy’s phone rang. It was his mother returning the boy’s call after the loud noise he’d heard and seen his dad fall to the ground.

Degraffenreid took the boy’s phone. That’s when Laquita Tobey knew something was amiss. Degraffenreid also took Anthony Tobey’s phone, which Laquita called and spoke to Degraffenreid, though she had no idea who he was. Degraffenreid also took Tobey’s gun, more ammunition and keys.

Degraffenreid told the boy to get in his dad’s car, and he would take him home. That never happened.

After 11 p.m., police were called to a convenience store in the 300 block of Hull Street, under 3 miles from Tobey and Degraffenreid’s apartments, where a bystander found the boy.

Around 3:30 a.m. the next morning, Degraffenreid was pulled over in Tobey’s car, his shoes soaked with Tobey’s blood. Tobey’s gun was in plain view.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for October. Degraffenreid faces between 21 years in prison and a life sentence for the murder charge, up to 10 years for the abduction and three to five years for the gun charge.