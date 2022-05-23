Richmond man identified as gun trafficking source gets probation for straw purchasing pistol used in Chesterfield crime

A Richmond man who was identified as the original buyer of multiple firearms that had been trafficked in the Richmond area was sentenced Monday in federal court to two years of probation for straw purchasing a 9 mm semiautomatic pistol from a local gun shop that was used a day later in a reckless shooting incident in Chesterfield County.

In sentencing Justin M. Pate to probation instead of prison, U.S. District Court Judge M. Hannah Lauck took into consideration arguments by the prosecution and defense that Pate has longstanding social and mental health vulnerabilities and likely was taken advantage of by people seeking firearms who were prohibited by law from purchasing them.

In the case that resulted in his arrest, Pate was approached by a man he called his "Spanish friend," who asked Pate to purchase a 9mm Taurus pistol on his behalf from Dominion Shooting Range in Chesterfield. The friend provided Pate with the cash to purchase the gun and Pate completed the sale on Jan. 29, 2020, according to the government's statement of facts.

The following day, the firearm Pate had purchased was found by police in the friend's possession after it had been used to kill geese in the 4900 block of Burnt Oak Drive in Chesterfield. Ricardo Ramirez, 19, was charged with possession of a concealed weapon and other crimes.

"The firearm [Pate] straw purchased ended up in the hands of a person who recklessly handled that firearm and who is/was illegally present in the United States," Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Anthony wrote in a sentencing memorandum for the government.

During the course of investigating various crimes involving the trafficking of firearms in and through the Richmond area, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tried to discern who originally purchased the firearms from federally licensed gun dealers, the government said.

"Several of the firearms the ATF recovered during controlled purchases of trafficked firearms showed that they had been purchased by the defendant," Anthony wrote. ATF agents then approached Pate about his involvement, and he admitted to having purchased more than 20 guns, a number of which were straw purchased for others.

Ultimately, Pate either sold the remaining firearms or they were stolen from him during a home invasion and robbery, the government said.

Authorities subsequently learned of Pate's mental health and physical issues, which prosecutors said likely made him a "prime target" to people who could feign friendship with Pate in order to convince him to do them a favor. "While the defendant was aware that his actions constituted lies and were wrong, [he] succumbed to peer pressure and desire for acceptance when he chose to participate in the crime."

"Straw purchasing is a prohibited act precisely because it facilitates crimes by felons and/or other persons who would want to use those firearms in subsequent crimes," Anthony said.

Defense attorney James Ellenson told the court that Pate felt obliged to help his "Spanish friend" purchase a gun after the friend arrived at his home to take him to locations to pick up food. Pate receives $980 monthly in federal Supplemental Security Income and lives with his mother, who also receives a disability check. They struggle to pay rent and keep enough food in their household, Ellenson said.

Pate would receive about $20 for each gun he purchased for others, Ellenson said, and in a statement to law enforcement, Pate said he used the extra cash "to pay bills and help my mom."

While noting the serious nature of straw purchasing firearms, the judge granted a defense request for a downward variance in Pate's punishment. Discretionary federal sentencing guidelines calculated for Pate called for prison term of 10-16 months.

Lauck noted that Pate, who had not been previously convicted of a crime, already has a good support system in place through his physicians and his mother and the judge wanted to see that continue. She also noted that Pate earned an online degree in criminal justice studies from University of Phoenix. "That shows you want to do good," the judge said.

The judge sentenced Pate to two years of probation, which includes one year of wearing an electronic monitoring device. But Lauck said she would be willing to remove that requirement based on Pate's progress and recommendations by probation officials.