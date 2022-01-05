Richmond man identified as victim in fatal New Year's Day crash in the city

State police have identified a Richmond man as the victim of a New Year's Day crash on Interstate 95 in the city.

Police said Walter C. Mortensen, 58, died of his injuries after being taken to VCU Medical Center.

State police responded at 8:34 a.m. Saturday to a report of a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-95, about a half-mile north of Belvidere Street.

An investigation revealed that a 2016 Dodge Challenger, driven by Mortensen, was traveling north in the left lane when it hit a patch of standing water, lost control, ran off the right side of the road and struck a light pole.

Mortensen was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, police said.