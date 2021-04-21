 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richmond man identified as victim in motorcycle crash in Chesterfield
0 comments
breaking top story

Richmond man identified as victim in motorcycle crash in Chesterfield

  • 0
ambulance lights

Police have identified 19-year-old Bedo G. Lopez Gonzalez of Richmond as the motorcyclist killed Tuesday in Chesterfield County.

Officers responded just before 3 p.m. to a motorcycle crash in the 100 block of Chasnell Road. The investigation indicates that Gonzalez, who was operating a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle, veered off the road and struck a tree, police said.

Gonzalez, who lived in the 1400 block of Clarkson Road, died after being taken to a local hospital.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 things you never knew about Queen Elizabeth II

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News