Richmond man identified as victim in motorcycle crash in Chesterfield

From staff reports
Police have identified 19-year-old Bedo G. Lopez Gonzalez of Richmond as the motorcyclist killed Tuesday in Chesterfield County.
Officers responded just before 3 p.m. to a motorcycle crash in the 100 block of Chasnell Road. The investigation indicates that Gonzalez, who was operating a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle, veered off the road and struck a tree, police said.
Gonzalez, who lived in the 1400 block of Clarkson Road, died after being taken to a local hospital.
Police said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.
(804) 649-6450