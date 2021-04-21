Richmond man identified as victim in motorcycle crash in Chesterfield

Police have identified 19-year-old Bedo G. Lopez Gonzalez of Richmond as the motorcyclist killed Tuesday in Chesterfield County.

Officers responded just before 3 p.m. to a motorcycle crash in the 100 block of Chasnell Road. The investigation indicates that Gonzalez, who was operating a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle, veered off the road and struck a tree, police said.

Gonzalez, who lived in the 1400 block of Clarkson Road, died after being taken to a local hospital.