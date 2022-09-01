 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond man identified in Creighton Court shooting

Richmond police have identified the victim in Wednesday's homicide near the Creighton Court neighborhood.

Police said in a statement Thursday that the victim was Albert Christian, 33, of Richmond.

Officers arrived to the scene in the 2100 block of North 29th Street at about 7:48 p.m., said police.

Police discovered Christian with from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Richmond police at (804) 646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. 

