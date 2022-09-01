Richmond man identified in Creighton Court shooting

Richmond police have identified the victim in Wednesday's homicide near the Creighton Court neighborhood.

Police said in a statement Thursday that the victim was Albert Christian, 33, of Richmond.

Ex-Chesterfield detective charged with 'malfeasance in office' after altering 7 search warrants Robert W. Sprouse didn't notify authorities of his error or tell them he had "fixed" the mistake until confronted, officials said.

Officers arrived to the scene in the 2100 block of North 29th Street at about 7:48 p.m., said police.

Police discovered Christian with from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Richmond police at (804) 646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.