Richmond man identified in Gilpin Court homicide

Richmond police on Wednesday released the identity of the man shot in Gilpin Court Tuesday. Authorities say the victim is Jermarcus Taylor, 37, of Richmond.

Officers were called to the scene in the 300 block of West Charity Street at about 7:28 a.m. They found Taylor laying in an alley between apartment buildings and unresponsive, with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death as police's homicide investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin (804) 317-6922 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.