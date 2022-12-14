Richmond man identified in Ruffin Road homicide

Police have identified the man shot and killed in South Richmond on Dec. 9.

Richmond police said in a statement Wednesday the victim was Deandre Broidy, 22, of Richmond. The shooting occurred around 2:07 p.m. near the 2200 block of Ruffin Road.

At the scene, officers located one man, Broidy, suffering from a gunshot wound near the 5600 block of Warwick Road, said police.

Detectives have determined that Broidy was shot off of Ruffin Road and attempted to transport himself to the hospital. He was transported to the hospital by firs responders where he later died.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. Police have not released information regarding possible suspects.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Richmond police at (804) 646-5533 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.