Richmond man killed in early morning shooting in Henrico; suspect arrested

A Henrico County man has been charged with murder in an early morning shooting in Henrico that left a Richmond man dead, police said.

The victim was identified as Daequon D. Glover, 24.

Henrico police received a call shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday after residents reported hearing gunshots in the 5700 block of Virginia Pine Court. As officers were responding, police received additional 911 calls that confirmed a shooting had occurred and there was a victim, police said.

Officers located Glover, who died after being taken to a local hospital.

Lt. Matt Pecka said detectives worked throughout Tuesday morning on the case, which led to the arrest of Elijah U. Samuels, 26, of Henrico. He was charged with second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm.

Police did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting or say whether Glover and Samuels knew one another.