Richmond man killed in shooting that involved occupants of two vehicles on I-95 in Chesterfield

A Richmond man was killed in a shooting late Monday that involved the occupants of two vehicles traveling in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County, state police said Tuesday.

“The shooting does appear to have been a targeted and deliberate act,” said Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller.

The victim, identified as Jamari L. Phillips, 21, was found dead in the rear passenger seat of a black 2011 Ford Focus after police arrived at the scene. The incident occurred about 11:30 p.m.

Police said that at this stage of their investigation, it appears the shooting started around the 55 mile marker near the Colonial Heights/Chesterfield County line as the Ford Focus and another vehicle, which remains unidentified, were heading northbound.

After traveling three more miles, the driver of the Focus pulled off onto the right shoulder near Ruffin Mill Road. The driver of the unknown vehicle then pulled in front of the Focus and stopped, police said.

“A male in the unknown vehicle got out and continued shooting at the Focus,” Geller said. “The unknown vehicle then drove off as the male shooter ran off on foot.”