Richmond man on trial for

Laquita Tobey became more and more frantic as she pleaded with a Richmond 911 dispatcher to send an officer to her house to help find her 7-year-old son.

"I want my son," she repeated several times in the recorded call, which was played for a jury of nine mine and four women on Wednesday. "Somebody got my son."

The boy was supposed to be with his father, who could not be reached, according to her testimony. Instead, a man she didn't answered her ex-husband's phone.

"Calm down (expletive)," a man can be heard saying in the body-worn cama

A trial is underway for a Richmond man accused of killing a 7-year-old boy’s father and abducting the child last year.

Kevin Degraffenreid, 43, faces a gun charge as well as the murder and abduction charges that stem from an incident that unfolded on Feb. 26, 2021.

Richmond police were called to a convenience store in the 3000 block of Hull Street, where bystander reported an unescorted child. Officers recovered the child, who had been reported missing about two hours earlier, and returned the child to the family, police said.

The investigation led detectives to the 2200 block of Chateau Drive, where officers found Anthony Tobey Jr., the child’s father, dead in his apartment. He had been gunshot, police said.

Jury selection began Wednesday morning and the trial is expected to take two days.