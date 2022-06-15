Richmond man on trial for

Laquita Tobey became more and more frantic as she pleaded with a Richmond 911 dispatcher to send an officer to her house to help find her 7-year-old son.
"I want my son," she repeated several times in the recorded call, which was played for a jury of nine mine and four women on Wednesday. "Somebody got my son."
The boy was supposed to be with his father, who could not be reached, according to her testimony. Instead, a man she didn't answered her ex-husband's phone.
"Calm down (expletive)," a man can be heard saying in the body-worn cama
Kevin Degraffenreid, 43, faces a gun charge as well as the murder and abduction charges that stem from an incident that unfolded on Feb. 26, 2021.
Richmond police were called to a convenience store in the 3000 block of Hull Street, where bystander reported an unescorted child. Officers recovered the child, who had been reported missing about two hours earlier, and returned the child to the family, police said.
The investigation led detectives to the 2200 block of Chateau Drive, where officers found Anthony Tobey Jr., the child’s father, dead in his apartment. He had been gunshot, police said.
Jury selection began Wednesday morning and the trial is expected to take two days.
From the Archives: The construction of the Richmond Convention Center
02-24-1980 (cutline): 'Bulldozer Sale' at A&N Store on Broad Street was brought on by preparations for Project I.
Staff photo
04-14-1982: Demolition process begins to prepare for construction of convention center.
Staff photo
In April 1982, preparations for construction of the Richmond Convention Center were underway along East Broad Street downtown. Among businesses that were torn down to accommodate the new facility were Swatty’s Men’s Shop and the Greyhound bus station.
Lindy Keast Rodman
04-13-1982 (cutline): Project I hotel site is cleared.
Staff photo
11-07-1982 (cutline): Start of construction on the Marriott hotel is one of the events that has occurred this year in the area surveyed.
George Lamm
02-18-1981: Mayor Marsh operates back hoe at ceremonies for construction of the Richmond convention center complex.
Staff photo
02-18-1981 (cutline): Mayor Marsh at the podium discussing developments for new convention center development.
Staff photo
10-18-1977: Richmond City Council views a model of the convention center.
Amir Pishdad
10-19-1982 (cutline): Officials watch as an explosive is detonated to mark the start of construction of a $38 million hotel and convention center planned by Marriott Corp. at Sixth and Broad Streets in Richmond. The ceremony, which featured a luncheon under a special tent, was held today on the site of Project I.
Bruce Parker
10-19-1982: Ground breaking ceremony at Richmond Convention Center for Marriott.
P.A. Gormus, Jr.
