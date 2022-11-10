Richmond man pleads guilty in deadly Creighton Court shooting

Surveillance camera footage captured 27-year-old Dale Gerard Roane III moments before he shot and killed Keshon Liverman, 20, on May 16, prosecutors said.

Roane, who attempted to flee from Virginia to New Jersey, on Wednesday was sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with Liverman’s death.

Richmond Judge Jacqueline McClenney accepted Roane’s guilty plea days before his scheduled jury trial in Richmond Circuit Court. Roane had been charged with first-degree murder, but in the plea agreement, Roane’s offense was amended to second-degree murder.

As part of the agreement, Roane’s charges of felony use of a firearm, felony drug possession and possession of a firearm by a violent felon were dismissed.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting found Liverman on the ground near his apartment complex on Creighton Road.

An autopsy by the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office found Liverman received a fatal gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several witnesses and video cameras captured Roane moments before Liverman’s death. In the footage, Roane appeared to be speaking “animatedly” with Liverman outside his apartment complex before the victim was struck by gunfire.

The shooting happened in front of at least three witnesses, police said. Richmond Homicide Detective Anthony Coates made contact with a witness who informed him that Roane killed Liverman and had already fled the scene to New Jersey.

Roane was apprehended by the New Jersey State Police on May 24 with assistance from their local fugitive unit and members of the United States Marshals Service Task Force.