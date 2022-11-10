Richmond man pleads guilty in deadly Creighton Court shooting

In this remixed episode of 8@4 we're rafting on the river, brewing beer in Ashland and playing flag football in Chesterfield. 8@4 is presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.
Roane, who attempted to flee from Virginia to New Jersey, on Wednesday was sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with Liverman’s death.
Richmond Judge Jacqueline McClenney accepted Roane’s guilty plea days before his scheduled jury trial in Richmond Circuit Court. Roane had been charged with first-degree murder, but in the plea agreement, Roane’s offense was amended to second-degree murder.
As part of the agreement, Roane’s charges of felony use of a firearm, felony drug possession and possession of a firearm by a violent felon were dismissed.
Officers responding to reports of a shooting found Liverman on the ground near his apartment complex on Creighton Road.
An autopsy by the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office found Liverman received a fatal gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Several witnesses and video cameras captured Roane moments before Liverman’s death. In the footage, Roane appeared to be speaking “animatedly” with Liverman outside his apartment complex before the victim was struck by gunfire.
The shooting happened in front of at least three witnesses, police said. Richmond Homicide Detective Anthony Coates made contact with a witness who informed him that Roane killed Liverman and had already fled the scene to New Jersey.
Roane was apprehended by the New Jersey State Police on May 24 with assistance from their local fugitive unit and members of the United States Marshals Service Task Force.
WWII veteran Paul W. Kriegler, 100, met his wife, Doreen, in England soon after his B-17 bomber barely made it across the English Channel in 1943. They were married for 77 years until her death in 2021. Kriegler lives in Mechanicsville.
Paul W. Kriegler, 100, is a World War II veteran and met Doreen, his British bride, in England soon after his B-17 bomber barely made it across the English Channel as it was about out of fuel after a bombing run in 1943. They were married for 77 years until her death in 2021. Here, Kriegler is photographed holding a photograph of Doreen at his Mechanicsville, Va. home on Thursday, November 3, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
PHOTOS: Paul W. Kriegler's story in honor of Veteran's Day
Paul and Doreen Kriegler, shown in a photograph, met by chance. “We both knew immediately,” he said.
Kriegler keeps photographs of his wife, Doreen, nearby in the home they shared in Mechanicsville. She died in 2021 just before her 102nd birthday.
LEFT: Paul Kriegler met his wife, Doreen, in October 1943 at a dance in the south of England. The couple, shown in photographs, were engaged three weeks later.
