Richmond man pleads guilty in shooting that injured 2-year-old in Henrico

A Richmond man has pleaded guilty to aggravated malicious wounding and a gun charge in a shooting that injured a 2-year-old Henrico County boy last year.
Ara Donnell McLaughlin Jr., 20, entered his plea Thursday, and faces up to life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced in March. A co-defendant, Randy Onan Vaughan Jr., has yet to be tried.
The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2019 in the 400 block of Winston Street. The victim’s grandmother lives there with her 13 children and five grandchildren, ages 2 to 8, according to Nael Abouzaki, a Henrico prosecutor who handled the case.
The matriarch was decorating the Christmas tree when she heard the gunshots and saw her grandson, standing near the open doorway, get shot in the head, Abouzaki said in a phone interview Monday.
Abouzaki said she called 911 and then rushed the child to the hospital. The boy spent two months in the hospital — 30 days at VCU Medical Center and another 30 at a children’s hospital in Norfolk.
He survived, but he has a shunt that drains fluids from his head into this stomach that will remain in place the rest of his life, Abouzaki said. He walks with a limp that sometimes causes him to trip, and there is a scar where doctors had to remove part of his skull to prevent swelling.
Now 3, the boy sat on his grandmother’s lap at Thursday’s hearing, Abouzaki said.
McLaughlin, at first, denied being involved in the drive-by, but later admitted to detectives that he “emptied the clip” when he’d seen someone outside the house, the prosecutor said.
Detectives recovered nine 9mm Luger cartridge casings from the street in front of the house, and five bullets from its facade. McLaughlin told detectives he had a 9mm.
McLaughlin had been at the home before and knew children lived there, Abouzaki said; his attorney, Tim Baskerville, proffered that McLaughlin had bought drugs there.
Abouzaki played a video during the hearing that McLaughlin had posted to Instagram sometime before the shooting saying: “I don’t give a [expletive] who in the way, babies or not, I’m going to air that [expletive] out.”
In the video, McLaughlin gesticulates with a gun.
Baskerville objected to the video, saying it was “inflammatory and prejudicial” and that there was no metadata showing when it was posted.
“That 2-year-old was never targeted,” Baskerville said. He said the shooting was a result of the “extreme provocation” on the part of the child’s uncle, who also lived at the Winston Street home.
Baskerville said he expects sentencing to be lengthy as issues of the defendant’s mental health — it took nearly a year to restore McLaughlin to competency to stand trial — and other mitigating factors are laid bare.
Several neighbors on Winston Street said there had been frequent complaints about criminal activity within the home.
Earlier the day of the shooting, at a McDonald’s connected to Exxon gas station on Commerce Road, McLaughlin had gotten into a verbal argument with the child’s uncle. McLaughlin, who had been with his girlfriend at the time, left hurriedly without paying or taking their order, Abouzaki said.
Later, McLaughlin called Vaughan, the co-defendant, and they met up. A witness would have testified that they saw McLaughlin get into Vaughan’s car armed, the prosecutor said.
Abouzaki said surveillance footage showed the vehicle circle the McDonald’s-Exxon, where the earlier confrontation happened, and after not finding their target, leave.
They then drove to the home where the boy was shot. The man they were looking for, the victim’s uncle, wasn’t home at the time, Abouzaki said; Baskerville said he planned to contest that fact at sentencing.
