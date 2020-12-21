Richmond man pleads guilty in shooting that injured 2-year-old in Henrico

McLaughlin, at first, denied being involved in the drive-by, but later admitted to detectives that he “emptied the clip” when he’d seen someone outside the house, the prosecutor said.

Detectives recovered nine 9mm Luger cartridge casings from the street in front of the house, and five bullets from its facade. McLaughlin told detectives he had a 9mm.

McLaughlin had been at the home before and knew children lived there, Abouzaki said; his attorney, Tim Baskerville, proffered that McLaughlin had bought drugs there.

Abouzaki played a video during the hearing that McLaughlin had posted to Instagram sometime before the shooting saying: “I don’t give a [expletive] who in the way, babies or not, I’m going to air that [expletive] out.”

In the video, McLaughlin gesticulates with a gun.

Baskerville objected to the video, saying it was “inflammatory and prejudicial” and that there was no metadata showing when it was posted.

“That 2-year-old was never targeted,” Baskerville said. He said the shooting was a result of the “extreme provocation” on the part of the child’s uncle, who also lived at the Winston Street home.