Richmond man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing, abduction charges

A Richmond man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder and abduction charges.

Kevin Lee Rice, 43, appeared at the John Marshal Courts building Wednesday and entered a guilty plea to charges of second degree-murder, abduction for monetary benefit, eluding police and possession of a firearm by non-violent felon of more than 10 years.

Rice’s charges stem from two incidents, the first occurring during an April 2, 2021, reckless driving traffic stop.

Rice drove away from police during the stop and ending up hitting multiple parked vehicles before being apprehended, according to a summary of evidence presented to the presiding Judge Clarence N. Jenkins.

Rice also was involved in a Richmond homicide investigation that occurred on Nov. 13, 2021, authorities said in court documents.

Richmond police responded to reports of a suspicious situation on 2505 Melbourne St., where they found 54-year-old Robert Pulling with his hands, feet and neck tied up.

Pulling had been stabbed 19 times in the chest and head, according a summary of evidence presented by state prosecutors Nellie Getman and Brooke Pettit.

The Office of the Medical Examiner also found that Pulling showed signs of strangulation and a head and neck injury, according to the prosecutors.

A witness saw Rice leaving the victim’s room with a knife around the time of the incident, officials said. As Rice fled the scene, he handed the victim’s bank card to the same witness, said state prosecutors.

Police later found Rice hiding in a shed on the same property where officers recovered Rice’s home electronic monitoring device, which had been cut off.

Before entering a guilty plea Wednesday, Rice faced a first-degree murder charge which was later amended, according to Rice's appointed defense attorney Sara Gaborik.

Rice's sentence of 30 years fits within the commonwealth's sentencing guidelines that states the offense is punishable for no less than five nor more than 40 years.