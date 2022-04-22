Richmond man pleads guilty to killing mother and step-father, whose bodies he hid under the stairs of home

A Richmond man pleaded guilty Friday to the second-degree murders of his mother and stepfather, whose bodies were found hidden beneath the stairs in a crawl space below the North Richmond home they all shared.

Sandra Powell-Wyche, 49, and Curtis Wyche, 36, were found Dec. 15, 2020, after Powell didn’t show up to work at Westminster Canterbury, which was unusual, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Caitlin Kelly said during Friday’s hearing. Friends and family went looking for her at her home in the 4300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue, where they found her son, Trevon Powell, who claimed he hadn’t seen his mother or his stepfather.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots the night before, Kelly said. So those friends and family tipped off police, who searched the home.

Police found bloodstains on the door of the bedroom where the couple slept, their bed soaked with water, and several spent .40-caliber shell casings. In a Dumpster outside, police found bloody sheets, and the gun, which had belonged to Wyche, under the house.

Powell-Wyche was shot several times in the back and was lying face down in her bed. A bullet was found lodged in the floor below. Wyche was also shot multiple times including the head, neck and hands. His thumb was shot off, Kelly said, as if he had fought back.

In exchange for his pleas, two additional firearms charges were dropped against Powell, 22, who was soft-spoken during the brief hearing Friday in Richmond Circuit Court.

He is slated to be sentenced in June when he faces up to 40 years in prison on each count.