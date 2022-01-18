Richmond man pleads not guilty in friend's death in Lancaster boat accident as trial gets underway

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries reconstructed the crash and concluded that the vessel struck a bulkhead that jutted out of the water near where McCormick was found. It is believed McCormick was ejected from the boat when it crashed.

The morning after the crash, Hooper initially refused to allow those staying with him to report McCormick missing, and denied having taken the boat out the night before, court documents said. In a later interview with detectives, Hooper admitted he remembered the crash but didn't remember who was driving.

Two months later, Hooper was charged with a misdemeanor for failing to report the crash. Former Lancaster County prosecutor Jan Smith, who lost re-election in 2019 and has since had his law license suspended for a year for his handling of this case, withdrew the charge, saying others would be filed. It took nearly a year for Smith to seek new charges. In the meantime, McCormick's family filed a civil lawsuit and received a $4 million settlement.

In 2019, Smith and Hooper's attorneys negotiated a controversial plea agreement for which Hooper would only serve one year of a 15-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter and failure to render aid. McCormick's family said the punishment was too lenient.