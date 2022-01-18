Richmond man pleads not guilty in friend's death in Lancaster boat accident as trial gets underway

A jury in Norfolk will hear the case this week of a Richmond man charged in a boating crash that killed his friend more than four years ago in Lancaster County.
John Randolph "Rand" Hooper, 35, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday morning to charges of felony homicide, aggravated malicious wounding while operating a boat under the influence, and failure to render aid after an accident resulting in the death of 31-year-old Graham McCormick.
A jury was then selected for the trial and attorneys are expected to present their opening statements about 1:15 p.m. after a lunch break.
The four-day trial is being held in Norfolk Circuit Court after a long series of twists and turns in the case, which has gone before a handful of different judges and prosecutors. Hooper's attorneys, led by veteran defense attorney Craig Cooley, asked for the change of venue saying he wouldn't get a fair trial in Lancaster County or Richmond, where the case has received years of media coverage.
McCormick's body was found floating in Carter Creek off the Rappahannock River around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2017. The state medical examiner concluded that McCormick died from drowning and that blunt-force trauma was a contributing factor in his death.
McCormick had been visiting Hooper and other friends at Hooper's parents' Irvington home, according to court documents. After an evening of heavy drinking, the two men were left alone and went for a late-night joy ride in Hooper's 1999 Boston Whaler.
The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries reconstructed the crash and concluded that the vessel struck a bulkhead that jutted out of the water near where McCormick was found. It is believed McCormick was ejected from the boat when it crashed.
The morning after the crash, Hooper initially refused to allow those staying with him to report McCormick missing, and denied having taken the boat out the night before, court documents said. In a later interview with detectives, Hooper admitted he remembered the crash but didn't remember who was driving.
Two months later, Hooper was charged with a misdemeanor for failing to report the crash. Former Lancaster County prosecutor Jan Smith, who lost re-election in 2019 and has since had his law license suspended for a year for his handling of this case, withdrew the charge, saying others would be filed. It took nearly a year for Smith to seek new charges. In the meantime, McCormick's family filed a civil lawsuit and received a $4 million settlement.
In 2019, Smith and Hooper's attorneys negotiated a controversial plea agreement for which Hooper would only serve one year of a 15-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter and failure to render aid. McCormick's family said the punishment was too lenient.
Before it could be entered in court, Circuit Judge R. Michael McKenney recused himself after receiving a letter from a witness in the case. In the letter, Benjamin M. "Chip" Woodson, who owns the land just off of which McCormick's body was found, said Smith alleged that McKenney had already made up his mind about the case, which the judge denied.
He appointed Circuit Judge Herbert M. Hewitt, who typically presides in King George County. Five months later, Hewitt rejected the plea deal saying the sentence was inappropriate and that Hooper's actions came from "a cold and malignant heart."
The case passed through a few other hands until it landed on the desk of retired Norfolk Circuit Court Judge Charles Poston.
A special prosecutor, King William County Commonwealth's Attorney Matthew R. Kite, was appointed after Smith's successor, Tony Spencer, was removed from the case after Hooper's attorneys alleged his election was supported by McCormick's family.
In October 2020, Kite dropped all charges against Hooper; then, in December 2020, Hooper was indicted on the more serious charges he now faces.
Under Virginia law, felony murder is an accidental killing and is considered second-degree murder, punishable by five to 40 years in prison. Aggravated involuntary manslaughter carries a sentence between one and 20 years in prison; and failure to render aid carries up to five years in prison.
Both sides have agreed not to mention to the jury that Hooper had previously pleaded guilty or any details of the rejected agreement.
