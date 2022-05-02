Richmond man, Rand Hooper, sentenced to 6 years for 2017 Lancaster boating crash that killed Graham McCormick

NORFOLK - John Randolph "Rand" Hooper, 36, was sentenced Monday to 6 years in prison for his involvement in a 2017 boating crash that killed 31-year-old Graham McCormick in Lancaster County.

In January, a Norfolk jury found him guilty of involuntary manslaughter and failure to render aid after the crash. Both are felonies.

McCormick's body was found floating in Carter Creek, off the Rappahannock River, on the morning of Aug. 11, 2017. The night before, the two college buddies had been drinking and took a boat for a late-night joy ride. It crashed into a bulkhead that juts into the creek, sending McCormick overboard.

Hooper returned to his parents' Irvington home on the boat, leaving McCormick to drown.

Hooper had been held in jail since the trial, and will get credit for those three months toward his sentence.