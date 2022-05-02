Richmond man, Rand Hooper, to be sentenced in 2017 Lancaster boating crash that killed Graham McCormick

NORFOLK — A Richmond man faces up to 15 years in prison for his involvement in a 2017 boating crash that killed 31-year-old Graham McCormick in Lancaster County.

John Randolph “Rand” Hooper, 36, is expected to be sentenced Monday after a Norfolk jury in January found him guilty of involuntary manslaughter and failure to render aid after the crash. Both are felonies.

McCormick’s body was found floating in Carter Creek, off the Rappahannock River, on the morning of Aug. 11, 2017. His family is expected to testify Monday at the sentencing hearing.

McCormick had been visiting Hooper at his parents’ Irvington home. The night before McCormick was found, the two college buddies had been drinking and took a boat for a late-night joy ride. It crashed into a bulkhead that juts into the creek about 2 miles, by water, south of the Hooper home, sending McCormick overboard.

McCormick’s head was struck, though it is unclear whether the head wounds were sustained in the initial impact or if he was struck by the boat. Hooper returned to his parents’ home on the boat, leaving McCormick to drown.

A state medical examiner determined the cause of death was drowning. Though blunt-force trauma contributed to his death, the lacerations to McCormick’s head alone wouldn’t have killed him, the doctor testified during the three-day jury trial in January.

The next day, Hooper acted like he didn’t know what happened, according to testimony. His defense team, led by veteran criminal defense attorney Craig Cooley, did not contest that the crash occurred, but argued that McCormick had been driving, not Hooper, and that prosecutors couldn’t prove otherwise.

The jury disagreed, reaching its verdict after a little over 90 minutes of deliberation.

The case was tried in Norfolk because of the media attention the long-running case has received in Lancaster County and Richmond. Hooper and McCormick are from Richmond, though McCormick had moved to Atlanta shortly before his death for a job in banking. Both men’s parents still live in the Richmond area.

In 2019, Hooper entered guilty pleas to the same two felonies he was convicted of in January. Former Lancaster prosecutor Jan Smith, who lost re-election in 2019 and has since had his law license suspended for a year for his handling of this case, and Hooper’s attorneys negotiated a controversial plea agreement in which Hooper would serve only one year of a 15-year sentence.

McCormick’s family said the punishment was too lenient. Circuit Judge Herbert M. Hewitt agreed, rejecting the plea deal.

Hewitt said the sentence was inappropriate and that Hooper’s actions came from “a cold and malignant heart.” Hewitt allowed Hooper to withdraw his plea and recused himself, the second judge to do so in the case.

Earlier, Lancaster Circuit Judge R. Michael McKenney had recused himself after receiving a letter from a witness in the case. In the letter, Benjamin M. “Chip” Woodson, who owns the land just off of which McCormick’s body was found, said Smith alleged that McKenney had already made up his mind about the case, which the judge denied. Later, the state bar sanctioned Smith for lying.

The case passed through a few other hands until it was assigned to retired Norfolk Circuit Court Judge Charles Poston. A special prosecutor, King William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Matthew R. Kite, was appointed after Smith’s successor, Tony Spencer, was removed from the case after Hooper’s attorneys alleged his election was supported by McCormick’s family.

At the start of the trial in January, Hooper pleaded not guilty to more serious charges. He initially faced aggravated manslaughter, but the jury found him guilty of the lesser degree of involuntary manslaughter. The most serious charge, felony murder, was dismissed by Poston before the jury deliberated. The judge said there was insufficient evidence to support malice, which is an essential element in proving the charge.