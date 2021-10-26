Richmond man sentenced to 11 years after string of grocery store robberies

A Richmond man who robbed four area grocery stores in four days and led police on a high-speed pursuit in his getaway vehicle -- a stolen, 20-year-old pickup truck with "Farm Use" license plates -- was sentenced to 11 years in prison Tuesday.
Michael B. Bishop, 48, pleaded guilty in June to three robberies, admitted committing a fourth and threatened to use a firearm in some of them. He was released from prison in 2019, convicted in 2013 of two robberies in which he said he had a gun. He was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck.
"The defendant is a bonafide career criminal, and comes to this court after nine felony convictions, including multiple robberies. Time and again, the defendant has committed dangerous offenses with no regard for the victims," wrote prosecutors in asking for a stiff prison term.
Bishop's lawyer, Nia Vidal, asked for a term of no more than 10 years, citing Bishop's substance abuse and mental health disorders. She also argued there was insufficient evidence that he actually had a firearm during any of the robberies and pointed out that he had no prior firearm convictions and no gun was found in the truck he was driving or his motel room.
In pleading guilty, Bishop admitted robbing the Whole Foods Market on W. Broad Street in Glen Allen last Nov. 21; Wegmans on Wegmans Boulevard in Henrico on Nov. 22; Trader Joe's on Stony Point Road on Nov. 23; and Publix on Hull Street Road on Nov. 24.
Court records show that during the Publix robbery he handed the store manager a note that said he had a gun and demanded all the money. He fled with nearly $2,000 after placing the cash in a reusable Publix bag he brought into the store.
Bishop also admitted that on Nov. 21 he obtained the keys to a 2000 Ford F-150 pickup truck which he borrowed to help a friend move but he did not return the truck which was spotted at the scene of the Wegmans robbery.
On Nov. 25, Henrico police spotted the pickup truck and attempted to apprehend Bishop who drove off with police in pursuit. The 10-minute chase, at speeds up to 95 miles per hour on Interstates 95 and 295 ended when Bishop's truck crashed.
