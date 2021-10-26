Richmond man sentenced to 11 years after string of grocery store robberies

A Richmond man who robbed four area grocery stores in four days and led police on a high-speed pursuit in his getaway vehicle -- a stolen, 20-year-old pickup truck with "Farm Use" license plates -- was sentenced to 11 years in prison Tuesday.

Michael B. Bishop, 48, pleaded guilty in June to three robberies, admitted committing a fourth and threatened to use a firearm in some of them. He was released from prison in 2019, convicted in 2013 of two robberies in which he said he had a gun. He was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck.

"The defendant is a bonafide career criminal, and comes to this court after nine felony convictions, including multiple robberies. Time and again, the defendant has committed dangerous offenses with no regard for the victims," wrote prosecutors in asking for a stiff prison term.

Bishop's lawyer, Nia Vidal, asked for a term of no more than 10 years, citing Bishop's substance abuse and mental health disorders. She also argued there was insufficient evidence that he actually had a firearm during any of the robberies and pointed out that he had no prior firearm convictions and no gun was found in the truck he was driving or his motel room.