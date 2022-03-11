Richmond man sentenced to 17 1/2 years for midday murder caught on video, as well as gun and drug crimes

A 31-year-old Richmond man was sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison on Friday for the second-degree murder of Nicholas Yarborough, as well as gun and drug charges.

Jesse Hall pleaded guilty earlier this month to a pair of charges, second-degree murder and use of firearm in the commission of a felony, stemming from the Nov. 11, 2020 fatal shooting of Yarborough. An additional charge for possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute was pending when the murder occurred, so it was included in Hall's sentencing on Friday.

Part of the midday shooting was caught on surveillance footage from a business along the 3000 block of Hull Street, just behind Hall's home on Lawson Street.

Yarborough, 28, was already injured when the video showed him fleeing from Hall. In the video, he was seen limping, falling onto the ground and using an elderly man, a bystander, as a human shield, according to Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Hollomon. Hollomon said at that point, Hall had already been shot in the hip and maybe in the leg.

The video then showed Hall shooting as he chased Yarborough, and finally, as Yarborough was lying on the ground, shoot him at least twice more in the head.

Yarborough was shot seven times, Hollomon said, adding that only the final two shots were fatal.

"That is nothing less than brazen," said Richmond Circuit Court Judge Claire G. Cardwell, noting that the shooting was midday, around 11:17 a.m., with others around who could have been hurt and saw Hall commit the murder. "Those last two shots are the final turning point for this court."

Hall fled the scene and wasn't arrested until eight months later.

His attorney, James McLemore, said it was Yarborough who was the aggressor. McLemore claimed that Yarborough came to Hall's home that day to intimidate two others, who were there and had witnessed an earlier shooting in Chesterfield County and pointed the finger at Yarborough's friend.

McLemore said his client told Yarborough to leave. When he refused, Hall pulled his gun out. There were conflicting reports about whether Yarborough had a gun.

"He believed if he didn't finish this, he'd be a target next," McLemore said. Retaliation did come, McLemore said, two days after the shooting. Hall's Lawson Street home was shot up. Five bullet holes were found in a downstairs bedroom and four were found in a room upstairs.

Cardwell sentenced Hall to 20 years with six years suspended on the murder charge; the gun charge carried a mandatory sentence of three years; and she suspended all but six months of the five-year sentence for the drugs.