Richmond man sentenced to 25 years in death of 17-month-old girl

A Richmond man was sentenced on Friday to 25 years in prison for the second-degree murder and aggravated sexual battery of 17-month-old Nariah Ivy Brown.

Barron Spurlock, 27, entered a plea of no contest ahead of a five-day jury trial slated to start next week. With his plea, Spurlock doesn't admit guilt but stipulates that prosecutors had sufficient evidence to convict him. He initially faced more serious charges, two of which were amended; a third charge was dismissed, and another 25 years of the sentence were suspended, as part of the plea agreement.

Nariah Brown died May 10, 2019, two days after she was left alone with Spurlock in a motel room. An autopsy found that she died of complications from blunt-force trauma to the torso.

The baby, her mother and Spurlock had been been staying at the Colony House Motor Lodge on Midlothian Turnpike, according to deputy commonwealth's attorneys Kelli Burnett and Alison Martin, who provided a summary of the evidence they would have presented had the case gone before a jury.

On May 8, 2019, at 8:44 a.m., the child's mother left to run some errands and returned an hour later, at 9:41 a.m. Surveillance video footage and cellular telephone records confirmed their movements, the summary read.

When the mother returned, Spurlock told her the child had fallen from the bed and vomited. The mother noticed "a sizeable knot on the back of her head," according to the summary. They took her to Chippenham Hospital, a five-minute drive from the motel. There, the child was physically examined, received a CT scan, and was observed for about 1 1/2 hours before she was discharged at 12:30 p.m.

They returned to the motel, and at 1 p.m., the mother left Nariah and Spurlock alone again for an hour and 14 minutes.

From 1:33 to 1:59 p.m., Spurlock invited a prostitute into the room, the summary said. The woman later told police that she saw the child lying on the bed and crying, but that she did not touch the child while there.

At 2:14, the mother returned and found the child was having trouble breathing and becoming non-responsive. She performed CPR on her daughter for a few minutes before rushing back to Chippenham Hospital at 2:25 p.m.

"The victim lost a significant amount of blood due to internal injuries. Pediatric nurses and the ER physician on duty noticed small round bruises appearing on the child's torso," the summary said. "The same physician examined her at both visits, noting that these bruises along with abrasions on her face were not present at the first visit."

After the child was stabilized, she was transferred to VCU Medical Center, where she underwent surgery to try to repair major damage to her internal organs. She died May 10, 2019.

"Multiple medical experts involved in the case agreed that the child’s fatal injuries were inconsistent with her presentation during the morning visit to Chippenham Hospital," said the summary.

Spurlock's attorney Cary Bowen could not be reached Friday for comment.