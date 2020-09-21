Richmond man sentenced to four years in prison for possession of child pornography

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Richmond was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography for a second time.

Damon Ashley Murphy, 43, was convicted on Friday of five felony counts of possession of child pornography in Richmond Circuit Court. Judge Clarence N. Jenkins Jr. sentenced him to four years imprisonment and suspended another 46 years, according to online court records.

Murphy was already a registered sex offender, with a previous federal conviction in Maryland for distribution of child pornography, when he "posed as an adolescent to lure other online predators for his own sexually deviant purposes," according to a statement from Attorney General Mark R. Herring, whose office prosecuted the case.

Forensic detectives found Murphy had ten images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct saved on electronic devices seized in a search of his home. Murphy was also convicted for failing to register information as a sex offender as part of separate charges filed related to the investigation, the statement said.

“Strong sentences like this one send a strong message to individuals who rob children of their innocence through sexual solicitation, distribution, and ownership of child pornography that they will be held accountable,” said Herring in the statement.

This case was investigated by the Richmond Police Department as part of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Assistant Attorney General Melissa Chong of Herring's office's Computer Crimes Section prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth, with cooperation from the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.