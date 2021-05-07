Richmond man severely injured in Buckingham crash is identified as suspect in double shooting that killed one in Chesterfield

A Richmond man critically injured in a crash Tuesday in Buckingham County has been identified as a suspect in Sunday's double shooting in Chesterfield County that left a man dead and his girlfriend with life-threatening injuries.
Chesterfield police had been searching for Willie G. Williams III, 32, soon after the couple were found shot about 2:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of Provincetown Drive. The male victim, William A. Simpson IV, 27, of 3700 block of King and Queen Drive, died as a result of his injuries. The woman, who wasn't identified, survived and was taken to a local hospital.
On Thursday, police announced they had located Williams after he had been severely injured in a crash outside the Richmond area, but they didn't disclose where.
The Farmville Herald reported that Williams was involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on state Route 15, just north of state Route 688 in Buckingham. Williams was traveling north when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a tractor-trailer head-on, state police told the newspaper.
Williams, of the 400 block of Waldor Drive in Richmond, remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, Chesterfield police said. They have obtained warrants charging Williams with first-degree murder, breaking and entering with intent to commit murder, malicious wounding and felonious use of a firearm.
Police said Sunday's shooting was domestic-related and that Williams and the female victim had a previous relationship. The shooting occurred at the woman's home and Williams is charged with breaking inside. Simpson was with her at the time.
The investigation is continuing and police urged anyone with information to call them (804) 748-1251. Tips can be provided anonymously through Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.
(804) 649-6450