Richmond man severely injured in Buckingham crash is identified as suspect in double shooting that killed one in Chesterfield

A Richmond man critically injured in a crash Tuesday in Buckingham County has been identified as a suspect in Sunday's double shooting in Chesterfield County that left a man dead and his girlfriend with life-threatening injuries.

Chesterfield police had been searching for Willie G. Williams III, 32, soon after the couple were found shot about 2:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of Provincetown Drive. The male victim, William A. Simpson IV, 27, of 3700 block of King and Queen Drive, died as a result of his injuries. The woman, who wasn't identified, survived and was taken to a local hospital.

On Thursday, police announced they had located Williams after he had been severely injured in a crash outside the Richmond area, but they didn't disclose where.

The Farmville Herald reported that Williams was involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on state Route 15, just north of state Route 688 in Buckingham. Williams was traveling north when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a tractor-trailer head-on, state police told the newspaper.