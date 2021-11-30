Richmond man struck and killed on Thanksgiving is Chesterfield's 5th pedestrian fatality this year

A Richmond man struck and killed Thanksgiving Day while crossing Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County became the locality's fifth pedestrian fatality this year, and police are asking drivers and pedestrians alike to be more vigilant.
The death of Thurone D. Austin, 49, marked the fourth straight year that Chesterfield has recorded at least five pedestrian-related fatalities on its roads. The county recorded 8 such deaths last year, 5 in 2019 and 9 in 2018, according to police. Only one pedestrian was killed in 2017.
There have been 20 nonfatal crashes involving pedestrians so far this year.
"I can tell you that just from my history of working these types of crashes, we see a variety of factors," said Chesterfield police crash team supervisor Sgt. Stephan Rouze. "We see pedestrians wearing dark clothing, we see intoxicated pedestrians crossing the roadway - which obviously when you're impaired your perception and reaction time are skewed."
Drivers were charged in two of this year's crashes; one of them was allegedly driving while intoxicated.
Although the circumstances of the Thanksgiving Day crash are still under investigation, Rouze said the victim was attempting to cross the 7000 block of Hull Street Road near a Shell Station on the south side of the highway and in the direction of a 7-Eleven store on the north. He was struck in the left travel lane about 6:08 p.m. by the driver of a 2013 Kia Sorento, which was traveling east.
Austin died at the scene. The driver remained on site and is cooperating with police.
This year's five pedestrian-related fatalities include:
* Riley O. James Sr., 62, of Richmond, who was traveling in his wheelchair on Midlothian Turnpike just west of the Chippenham Parkway interchange when he was struck and killed about 1:25 a.m. Jan. 24 by the driver of a Toyota Tundra. James was eastbound in the far right lane that eventually leads motorists onto the southbound Chippenham Parkway entrance ramp. It was unclear where James was heading, but his residence was in the 5800 block of Westower Drive in Richmond about 3.4 miles away. No charges were filed against the driver, who remained on the scene.
* Paul L. Barclay, 58, of Chesterfield, who was crossing the 1000 block of Courthouse Road near Lucks Lane when he was fatally struck about 8:15 p.m. March 24 by the driver of a Ford Explorer. Barclay lived less than a mile south of the intersection in the 10500 block of Dakins Drive. No charges were filed against the driver, who remained at the scene and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
* Michael A. Lewis Sr., 52, of Chesterfield, who was riding a bicycle when he was struck about 11 p.m. July 8 by the driver of a Volkswagen sedan as the vehicle was merging onto southbound U.S. 1 [Jefferson Davis Highway] from northbound Chippenham Parkway. Lewis, who lived in the 2500 block of Noel Street, was traveling in the roadway when he was struck. The driver was charged with driving carelessly in a manner that inflicted injury on a vulnerable road user, but the misdemeanor offense was dismissed Oct. 18, court records show.
* Wilson W. Jones, 28, of Rice, Va., who was riding a bicycle when he was struck and killed about 3:30 a.m. July 25 by the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling west in the 7000 block of Hull Street Road. The driver, Michael J. Moore, 34, of the 1300 block of Wadsworth Drive in Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, DUI involuntary manslaughter and felony hit-and-run driving. The DUI and manslaughter charges were certified to a grand jury on Nov. 9. The hit-and-run charge was dismissed.
Police urged anyone with information about the Thanksgiving Day fatality crash to call the department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660. Tips can also be provided through the P3 app.
