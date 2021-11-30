Richmond man struck and killed on Thanksgiving is Chesterfield's 5th pedestrian fatality this year

Austin died at the scene. The driver remained on site and is cooperating with police.

This year's five pedestrian-related fatalities include:

* Riley O. James Sr., 62, of Richmond, who was traveling in his wheelchair on Midlothian Turnpike just west of the Chippenham Parkway interchange when he was struck and killed about 1:25 a.m. Jan. 24 by the driver of a Toyota Tundra. James was eastbound in the far right lane that eventually leads motorists onto the southbound Chippenham Parkway entrance ramp. It was unclear where James was heading, but his residence was in the 5800 block of Westower Drive in Richmond about 3.4 miles away. No charges were filed against the driver, who remained on the scene.

* Paul L. Barclay, 58, of Chesterfield, who was crossing the 1000 block of Courthouse Road near Lucks Lane when he was fatally struck about 8:15 p.m. March 24 by the driver of a Ford Explorer. Barclay lived less than a mile south of the intersection in the 10500 block of Dakins Drive. No charges were filed against the driver, who remained at the scene and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.