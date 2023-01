A Richmond man was fatally struck by a driver in Prince George County on Tuesday. Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the vehicle involved.

Tiff Pescatello, 59, was hit from behind while walking in the 21000 block of South Crater Road. He was found on the shoulder of the roadway at 7:30 a.m., police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 733–2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.

