Richmond man wanted in connection with Henrico woman's homicide

Henrico County police are looking for Christopher Leon White Jr., 25, of Richmond, in connection with the death of a woman.

On Sunday, around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the 4600 block of Demaree Court, located behind the White Oak Village shopping center, for a welfare check. Upon entering the home, they found the body of 26-year-old Chardonnay Nicole Gunn, police said in a statement.

On Monday, police issued another statement saying White was wanted on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information should call Detective Noah at (804) 501-5581. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or submit your tip online at p3tips.com.