Richmond man wanted in connection with Henrico woman's homicide
Richmond man wanted in connection with Henrico woman's homicide

Christopher Leon White Jr.

Christopher Leon White Jr.

 Henrico County police

Henrico County police are looking for Christopher Leon White Jr., 25, of Richmond, in connection with the death of a woman.

On Sunday, around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the 4600 block of Demaree Court, located behind the White Oak Village shopping center, for a welfare check. Upon entering the home, they found the body of 26-year-old Chardonnay Nicole Gunn, police said in a statement.

On Monday, police issued another statement saying White was wanted on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information should call Detective Noah at (804) 501-5581. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or submit your tip online at p3tips.com.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

